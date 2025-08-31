Debt bondage snares Filipina

A 30-year-old Filipina was trapped in “debt bondage” and forced into sex work in Malaysia, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Sunday.

The woman, identified only as “Sally,” was repatriated to Manila on 26 August with the help of the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

According to BI, the victim left the country through the maritime backdoor route on May 29. She recounted that she was promised work as a waitress along with two other women and was taken by boat from Tawi-Tawi to Kota Kinabalu. Upon arrival, her documents were confiscated, and she was forced to work in a prostitution hub.

She said she received no salary or food allowance and was told she owed P200,000 in recruitment costs.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado explained that this scheme is called “debt bondage,” where fabricated debts are used to keep victims under control.

“This is a clear case of debt-bondage, wherein the victim is tied to their trafficker because of made up or trumped up debts,” Viado said.