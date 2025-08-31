SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (1 September 2025)
Monday (1 September 2025)
RAT

Love: A small misunderstanding can be resolved if you choose understanding over pride.

Health: Watch out for dryness of the skin and throat. Drink enough water.

Career: Be proactive with sudden changes in schedule.

Wealth: Extra income will come from a small sideline. Do not disregard it.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: During Ghost Month, it is ideal to perform space cleansing using sage, incense, or sound bowls. Avoid lingering in dark corners of the house at night.

OX

Love: Do not avoid serious conversations; trust will deepen when there is understanding.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes and dengue.

Career: There is an opportunity that you only need to pay attention to, do not be complacent.

Wealth: Avoid borrowing money now that Ghost Month is ending.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place an anti-evil eye charm at the main door of the house or office.

TIGER

Love: You may meet someone new who seems promising. Still, be mindful of red flags.

Health: Drink ginger tea if you are coughing. It may be the start of an infection.

Career: Be careful with what you say in chats or emails; it may cause issues.

Wealth: Think carefully before buying gadgets; they are not an urgent need.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Place Black Obsidian on your work desk to avoid gossip and stress.

RABBIT
Love: There is a chance to reconcile with an ex. It is up to you if you want to continue.

Health: Take care of your stomach, avoid cold and sour foods.

Career: Stay calm with deadlines. You can finish them.

Wealth: Someone will pay a debt, use it for savings and do not spend it right away.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 2

Advice: Carry a Pixiu keychain for added protection and luck.

DRAGON
Love: You may feel jealous of your partner. Avoid making accusations.

Health: Stay home if you have a fever; do not ignore it.

Career: You will receive new responsibilities, see them as opportunities and not as burdens.

Wealth: Luck will come from online raffles or giveaways.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 7

Advice: Light sandalwood incense at home to cleanse the energy.

SNAKE

Love: You may develop feelings for someone you thought was just a friend.

Health: Take care of your feet; you may develop sores or a fungal infection.

Career: A good day for networking or submitting a proposal.

Wealth: A long-pending payment will finally arrive today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Use salt at the four corners of the house or at the entrance for protection. Place it in a white bowl and replace it weekly.

HORSE

Love: Do not rush your relationship; enjoy the feeling first.

Health: Reduce coffee intake if you feel weak; you may already have too much caffeine.

Career: An offer may come, but it is better to think it through for a few days.

Wealth: A good day to buy essential home items.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 4

Advice: Hang a wind chime at the front of the house to drive away bad luck.

GOAT

Love: You may feel sentimental. There might be something you need to let go of to move on.

Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to boost your immune system.

Career: Avoid joining intrigues, as they may damage your reputation.

Wealth: Blessings may come from an unexpected source.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 9

Advice: Place a Wu Lou beside your bed for health and protection.

MONKEY

Love: It feels good to be smitten, but do not rush into trust.

Health: Be careful on slippery floors or wet roads.

Career: If you are looking for a new job, today is the right day to apply.

Wealth: A sideline offer may come; study it first to see if it is legitimate.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Hang a Bagua mirror if your house faces a busy street.

ROOSTER

Love: Tell the truth instead of lying just to avoid conflict.

Health: Back pain may occur due to a poor sleeping position.

Career: Someone may try to sabotage you; be alert to your surroundings.

Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries for now.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 6

Advice: Keep a protection charm with a mantra in your bag.

DOG

Love: You do not always need to rescue others; know your limits, too.

Health: Reduce salty and spicy foods to avoid indigestion.

Career: Take a deep breath when faced with setbacks; it is not the end of the world.

Wealth: Today is a good day to budget and organize your debts.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Laughing Buddha on your work table for good vibes.

PIG

Love: Someone may want to return; it is your decision whether to let them back.

Health: Limit screen time at night, as it may cause headaches and eye strain.

Career: You do not have to prove yourself every day; consistency matters.

Wealth: A small amount of money may arrive; save it for emergencies.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 1

Advice: Place a crystal bowl in the living room for peace and clarity.

