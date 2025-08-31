Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: A small misunderstanding can be resolved if you choose understanding over pride.

Health: Watch out for dryness of the skin and throat. Drink enough water.

Career: Be proactive with sudden changes in schedule.

Wealth: Extra income will come from a small sideline. Do not disregard it.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: During Ghost Month, it is ideal to perform space cleansing using sage, incense, or sound bowls. Avoid lingering in dark corners of the house at night.