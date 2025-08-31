Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A small misunderstanding can be resolved if you choose understanding over pride.
Health: Watch out for dryness of the skin and throat. Drink enough water.
Career: Be proactive with sudden changes in schedule.
Wealth: Extra income will come from a small sideline. Do not disregard it.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: During Ghost Month, it is ideal to perform space cleansing using sage, incense, or sound bowls. Avoid lingering in dark corners of the house at night.
OX
Love: Do not avoid serious conversations; trust will deepen when there is understanding.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid mosquitoes and dengue.
Career: There is an opportunity that you only need to pay attention to, do not be complacent.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money now that Ghost Month is ending.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place an anti-evil eye charm at the main door of the house or office.
TIGER
Love: You may meet someone new who seems promising. Still, be mindful of red flags.
Health: Drink ginger tea if you are coughing. It may be the start of an infection.
Career: Be careful with what you say in chats or emails; it may cause issues.
Wealth: Think carefully before buying gadgets; they are not an urgent need.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Place Black Obsidian on your work desk to avoid gossip and stress.
RABBIT
Love: There is a chance to reconcile with an ex. It is up to you if you want to continue.
Health: Take care of your stomach, avoid cold and sour foods.
Career: Stay calm with deadlines. You can finish them.
Wealth: Someone will pay a debt, use it for savings and do not spend it right away.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 2
Advice: Carry a Pixiu keychain for added protection and luck.
DRAGON
Love: You may feel jealous of your partner. Avoid making accusations.
Health: Stay home if you have a fever; do not ignore it.
Career: You will receive new responsibilities, see them as opportunities and not as burdens.
Wealth: Luck will come from online raffles or giveaways.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 7
Advice: Light sandalwood incense at home to cleanse the energy.
SNAKE
Love: You may develop feelings for someone you thought was just a friend.
Health: Take care of your feet; you may develop sores or a fungal infection.
Career: A good day for networking or submitting a proposal.
Wealth: A long-pending payment will finally arrive today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Use salt at the four corners of the house or at the entrance for protection. Place it in a white bowl and replace it weekly.
HORSE
Love: Do not rush your relationship; enjoy the feeling first.
Health: Reduce coffee intake if you feel weak; you may already have too much caffeine.
Career: An offer may come, but it is better to think it through for a few days.
Wealth: A good day to buy essential home items.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 4
Advice: Hang a wind chime at the front of the house to drive away bad luck.
GOAT
Love: You may feel sentimental. There might be something you need to let go of to move on.
Health: Eat fruits rich in Vitamin C to boost your immune system.
Career: Avoid joining intrigues, as they may damage your reputation.
Wealth: Blessings may come from an unexpected source.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 9
Advice: Place a Wu Lou beside your bed for health and protection.
MONKEY
Love: It feels good to be smitten, but do not rush into trust.
Health: Be careful on slippery floors or wet roads.
Career: If you are looking for a new job, today is the right day to apply.
Wealth: A sideline offer may come; study it first to see if it is legitimate.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
Advice: Hang a Bagua mirror if your house faces a busy street.
ROOSTER
Love: Tell the truth instead of lying just to avoid conflict.
Health: Back pain may occur due to a poor sleeping position.
Career: Someone may try to sabotage you; be alert to your surroundings.
Wealth: Avoid spending on luxuries for now.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 6
Advice: Keep a protection charm with a mantra in your bag.
DOG
Love: You do not always need to rescue others; know your limits, too.
Health: Reduce salty and spicy foods to avoid indigestion.
Career: Take a deep breath when faced with setbacks; it is not the end of the world.
Wealth: Today is a good day to budget and organize your debts.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Laughing Buddha on your work table for good vibes.
PIG
Love: Someone may want to return; it is your decision whether to let them back.
Health: Limit screen time at night, as it may cause headaches and eye strain.
Career: You do not have to prove yourself every day; consistency matters.
Wealth: A small amount of money may arrive; save it for emergencies.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 1
Advice: Place a crystal bowl in the living room for peace and clarity.