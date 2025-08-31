CRYPTO-GOVT? Lawmaker seeks to institutionalize blockchain in government systems

A lawmaker has filed a bill in the House of Representatives that would mandate the use of blockchain technology in government systems to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

Ilocos Norte 2nd District Representative Angelo Marcos Barba filed House Bill No. 4075, or the proposed Blockchain for Government Efficiency Act, on 27 August 2025. The measure is now awaiting its first reading in Congress.

Barba said blockchain’s key features — decentralization, immutability, and transparency — could significantly reduce opportunities for corruption while improving public trust in government transactions.

“Blockchain ensures that records are tamper-proof, verifiable and easily accessible for auditing. This reduces opportunities for corruption and delays while improving the overall efficiency of government services,” he explained.

Under the proposed measure, government agencies would be required to adopt blockchain in critical operations such as procurement, record-keeping, financial transactions, licensing, permits, and citizen registries. The Department of Information and Communications Technology, together with other concerned agencies, would be tasked to develop the rules and guidelines for a phased rollout.

Barba added that the shift would bring the Philippines in line with other governments already exploring blockchain adoption.

“Governments worldwide are exploring blockchain to make their systems more transparent and efficient. The Philippines must not be left behind,” he added.