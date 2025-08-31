Creamline salvaged some measure of pride with a quick work of Chery Tiggo, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22, for a bronze medal finish in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Unceremoniously dethroned after a disappointing showing in the single-round robin elimination round, the Cool Smashers vented their ire on the hapless Crossovers to sustain their podium finish, which now counts at 19 straight conferences.

Michele Gumabao and Jema Galanza teamed up to lead Creamline’s relentless assault for a statement win that somehow eased the pain of missing the final in back-to-back contests.

“Of course, I’m thankful to our players. They gave their 100 percent in this game,” Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s third and fourth, or finals, what’s important is that Creamline is always there. So, the players worked hard for this and I’m thankful to them,” he added.

Gumabao led all scorers with 17 points built on 14 kills and three kill blocks. Galanza was active on both ends with 12 points, all from attacks, seven excellent receptions and seven digs for Creamline.

Skipper Alyssa Valdez had nine points, 13 digs and 18 excellent receptions for an all-around performance.

Kyle Negrito tallied 16 excellent sets, which helped the Cool Smashers uncork 48 hits.

Creamline flipped an 8-10 deficit behind the unlikely duo of Lorie Bernardo and Rhea Villarete in a 7-4 counterattack that for a 15-14 advantage. Villarete capped the run with a crafty 1-2 play that caught the defense off guard.

Still, the Crossovers refused to fold after Ara Galang released a blistering spike to knot the score at 22.

Gumabao took over in a personal 3-0 closing run she sparked with a thunderous kill that snapped Chery Tiggo’s rally. She then smacked a piercing hit against two blockers before snapping a clean baseline attack that left the defense frozen.

“Coming from the outside, I was a bit cold but I just tried to execute, just give your best and try to make kills. A bit cold but still got the job done,” Gumabao said.

The Crossovers fell short of the podium after a runner-up finish in the On Tour a few weeks back.

Galang led Chery Tiggo with 10 points, and Cess Robles chipped in nine, but the duo struggled to get consistent support.

Imee Hernandez was limited to just five points, while Aby Maraño and Renee Peñafiel managed only four and three, respectively, for the Crossovers.