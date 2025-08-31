ConTech Expo 2025 launches September

The inaugural Consumer Technology Expo (ConTech Expo) is set to open its doors on Friday, 5 September 2025, promising a three-day event packed with product launches, tech demonstrations, and major discounts.

The expo, themed "FUTURE UNBOXED: Next-Gen Tech, Best Prices," will run through Sunday at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

The event kicks off Friday with an 11 a.m. opening ceremony led by ConTech Expo CEO Vincent Bryan Co. Following the ceremony, Paul Soliman, a technology expert, will host a "Tech Talk Spotlight" to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of everyday life and business.

The expo will feature a wide range of brands, including platinum sponsor GCash and silver sponsors Canon, DJI, LuxeTech, and VTECO. PLDT is the event’s official internet service provider and other partners include AOC Monitor, Henry’s Camera and Philips Monitors.

Attendees can expect to see products from dozens of brands, including Apple, Audio-Technica, Haier, JBL, Nintendo, Panasonic, Sony and more. The event will also bring together major distributors like Digital Walker, Kimstore, and PC Express.

Organizers said the event will offer a number of promotions, including a "Great Tech Drop" with discounts of up to 50 percent on select items, and "Power Hour" flash sales announced live on stage.

Attendees can also participate in hourly raffle draws and a B2B TechConnect Session for industry networking.

ConTech Expo will also feature product launches, live demonstrations, and sessions with industry leaders. The event will also offer networking opportunities for businesses looking to connect with potential distributors and collaborators.