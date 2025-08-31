Coco Martin clears air on loyalty to manager, support for Julia Montes

At the blessing and reopening of Mang Inasal’s first branch in Robinsons Place Iloilo, Primetime King Coco Martin set the record straight on two important matters in his life — his loyalty to longtime business manager Biboy Arboleda and his support for Julia Montes’ new chapter as a producer.

On Biboy Arboleda

Rumors had circulated that Martin had parted ways with Arboleda, who has managed him for years. The actor dismissed the talk with a smile, firmly stating that nothing has changed.

“Hindi po totoo ‘yun” (“That’s not true”), he said.

When pressed further, Martin simply added: “Walang nagbago” (“Nothing has changed”).

His short but clear response put an end to speculation, assuring fans and colleagues that his professional relationship with Arboleda remains intact.

On Julia Montes’ new journey

Martin also revealed that Julia Montes — his leading lady on and off screen — has stepped into a new role as one of the producers of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, the hit TV series he leads and co-produces. For Martin, her involvement is not just about business but about shared growth.

“Syempre po kapag mahal niyo ang isang tao, gusto niyo sabay kayong aangat, dapat nagtutulungan. Si Julia, panibagong journey kung ano man ang pinapasok niya na bagong business, lagi akong naka-suporta. At ganun din siya sa akin kung ano ginagawa ko sa buhay,” he said.

(“Of course, when you love someone, you want to rise together — you should help each other. For Julia, this is a new journey, whatever new business she goes into, I’ll always support her. And she’s the same with me in whatever I do in life.”)

Martin’s words not only highlight Montes’ evolution as an artist and producer but also reflect the couple’s quiet but steadfast commitment to lifting each other up.

A symbol of growth

The event itself — Mang Inasal’s reopening in Iloilo with its new 5G store design — was symbolic of beginnings and reinventions. Just as the brand has refreshed its roots while moving toward a digital future, Martin’s personal and professional life also mirrors continuity and progress: loyalty to those who have been with him from the start and support for the people he deeply values as they explore new horizons.