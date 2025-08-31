'Co-rrupt': Netizens harsh verdict on Claudine Co’s luxe persona

Once upon a flex, Claudine Co was the nation’s luxe muse — Dior and Chanel as default uniform, private planes as GrabCar. The 27-year-old vlogger-slash-singer from Bicol lived what most Filipinas only double-tap on Instagram. But in 2025, the internet decided: no more.

Netizens are dragging Claudine's OOTDs like it's a national sport, turning her once inspirational style into meme money.

Her Dior vest is worth P220,701? Now dubbed the “UP tuition package.” That Chanel rainy-day fit with P158,376 rubber boots and a P409,867 Kelly bag? Labeled “flood cosplay.” Overnight, her carefully curated feed became the punchline of “jejemon rich.”

However, the backlash goes beyond fashion. The timing made it hit more forcefully. In the same month that President Bongbong Marcos Jr. criticized Bulacan's stalled infrastructure projects, Claudine was uploading private flight diaries and million-peso outfits while Mayor Vico Sotto honed the discussion on privilege and accountability. Her family was linked to multi-billion dollar government contracts, according to reports. In the midst of abandoned projects and neighborhoods prone to flooding, netizens no longer saw opulence but rather tone-deaf flexing.

And so the memes wrote themselves. On X, she was branded “Marie Antoinette of Albay.” On Reddit, her boots became “₱150k puddle stompers.”

Her vlogs on TikTok were incorporated into comparisons of rent and tuition. The most brutal drag? Claudine removed her YouTube and Instagram accounts, but the memes continued to appear. Because meme immortality, not quiet, is what actual cancelation means in Filipino online culture.

Her background makes the saga even juicier. Claudine Julia Monique Altavano Co — born November 10, 1998 in Legazpi, Albay — comes from a family deeply entrenched in both politics and business. Her dad, Christopher Co, co-founded Hi-Tone Construction, while her uncle Zaldy Co helms the Sunwest Group and once chaired the House Committee on Appropriations. Claudine herself studied at the elite UA&P, cementing her image as part of Manila’s well-off circle.

She spent years transforming those benefits into a personal brand, vlogging with her partner Lemuel Lubiano, who is from a different construction family, and crossing 37 countries off her travel bucket list. However, in 2025, the same material that had previously exalted her way of life turned into proof of her excess.

The Dior princess is still alive and well in meme canon. And in the era of pricing breakdowns, images, and receipts, Claudine Co. might have achieved the most difficult look of all: unintentionally turning into a representation of everything the internet loves to mock.