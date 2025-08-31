Chinese Taipei wallops Gilas Youth

Gilas Pilipinas Youth suffered an 82-106 loss to Chinese Taipei in their first game of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup at the Buyant Ukhaa Sport Complex in Ulaanbaatar on Sunday.



Gilas Youth had no answer to the Taiwanese's hot shooting, burying 14 triples in the entire game.



Chinese Taipei also scored 35 easy points off the Philippines's 36 turnovers.



It is also LA Tenorio's first loss as Gilas Youth head coach since he was appointed last November.



A Huang Chia-Lin layup with 6:05 left in the second quarter capped a 16-5 run for Chinese Taipei and established a 44-28 lead.



Wang I-Letwo free throws in the third quarter with 1:46 left in the clock gave the Taiwanese their biggest lead of the game, 84-54.



Wang led Chinese Taipei with 24 points, five rebounds and three steals while Cheng-Che Hsiao added 13 markers.



Prince Cariño led Gilas Youth with 23 points, six rebounds and one assist in a losing effort.



The Philippines will try to bounce back as it takes on Indonesia on Monday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.