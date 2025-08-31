China, Armenia deepen ties at Tianjin Summit

In a significant diplomatic move, China and Armenia elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership during a meeting in Tianjin, Chinese state media reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he emphasized that “China and Armenia should firmly support each other and deepen cooperation in all fields.”

Pashinyan joined the summit as Armenia continues to explore closer ties with SCO members, while advancing its global outreach.