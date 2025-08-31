Charge, convict, jail the corrupt — Lacson

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Sunday raised doubts about the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) move to investigate itself amid the flood control mess involving ghost and substandard projects.

According to Lacson, the agency’s measures — like creating an internal anti-corruption body and suspending staff travel — won’t be enough to convince the public that the DPWH can clean up its own ranks.

“Good luck to all of us if they will investigate themselves. Imagine, it’s like assigning an investigating panel made up of inmates in Bilibid to see if there are irregularities in the New Bilibid Prison,” he said in Filipino in an interview on DZBB.

In a separate interview on DWIZ Saturday afternoon, Lacson said these measures, as well as supposed lifestyle checks, may not be enough to curb corruption because what is needed is no less than the “logical conclusion” - charging, convicting, and jailing the culprits.

“The lifestyle check is a good start, so investigating agencies will know where to focus. But for me, the bottom line is that there should be people charged, convicted, and jailed. Nothing short of that will discourage those involved in corruption,” he said on DWIZ.

Lacson added that those engaged in corruption are closely watching how things play out — whether anyone will actually be held accountable. If no one gets punished, he warned, it will only embolden others to keep doing the same.

“If you are in the bureaucracy and you see those who are punished, you will think twice before following in their footsteps. But if you see them not being punished, you will be tempted to join them,” Lacson said.

Still, Lacson welcomed the fact that more people are now becoming aware and even checking flood control projects themselves, sharing what they discover. He also encouraged netizens to post photos and videos of projects that were done right, saying these can serve as models for others to follow.

Lacson said he is considering offering one month’s pension to see a properly implemented, corruption-free, and properly working project.

“People are now awake and aware. We must not let go of this because we have gained momentum. Hopefully, this will lead to positive developments,” he said.

‘Shared responsibility’

In the DZBB interview, Lacson also reiterated his call for full transparency in the budget, so lawmakers can have a “shared responsibility” for the funding of projects they insert in the budget.

Without this transparency, he said, there will continue to be multiple insertions in the budget, starting from the National Expenditure Program (NEP), where DPWH officials invite lawmakers during the budget call to insert their projects; to the House and Senate versions of the budget bill, and all the way to the bicameral conference committee.

“There are insertions in the NEP, in the House, in the Senate, and in the bicam. That is a multiple whammy for us taxpayers,” he said.

“If we want full transparency, we must trace who made what amendments so there will be shared responsibility. If something goes wrong with the implementation of a project, the lawmaker shares responsibility for it,” he added.

Sworn affidavits from witnesses

Meanwhile, Lacson said potential witnesses in the alleged ghost flood control projects will be required to submit sworn affidavits before they are allowed to testify.

In a radio interview, Lacson explained the move is meant to screen out people who show up only to defend contractors or Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel implicated in the controversy.

“What we need are facts, not excuses. That’s why we require affidavits — so we can study the statements and also determine if there’s reason to grant legislative immunity,” Lacson said in Filipino.

He stressed that affidavits must contain details that can stand scrutiny and not mere defenses. These, he added, will be submitted to the Department of Justice (DoJ) to help identify whether the testimonies are from genuine witnesses or from accused parties pretending to be one.

Lacson clarified that even government officials and contractors facing accusations may still testify, but doing so will not spare them from liability.

“There are laws and regulations that apply here. Testifying does not automatically absolve anyone,” he pointed out.

The senator said this filtering process is necessary, since many so-called witnesses often have their own agendas.

At the same time, Lacson took aim at the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) after it quickly denied his allegations of an “accreditation-for-sale” scheme in infrastructure projects.

“The more sensible response would have been, ‘We’ll look into it.’ Not an outright denial, as if you’re completely innocent. Don’t be so quick to claim you’re clean when anomalies are already surfacing,” he said.