Bucay, Sarines clinch Phl Amateur titles

DAVAO CITY — Perry Josef Bucay and Lisa Sarines carved their names into Philippine golf’s record books on Sunday after posting dominant victories in the finals of the Philippine Amateur Open Championship at the historic Apo Golf and Country Club.

Bucay, a 22-year-old standout from De La Salle University, lived up to his billing as one of the country’s brightest young players after halting the fairy-tale run of 12-year-old Vito Sarines with a 6&5 triumph in the men’s championship match.

For Bucay, the victory was more than just a title.

“This is a dream come true,” he said. “But the bigger dream is to wear the Philippine uniform one day and represent the country abroad. I want to bring honor to the flag.”

His composed performance against Sarines — who stunned older, more seasoned rivals on his way to the finals — underscored his readiness for bigger stages.

Bucay’s win is expected to strengthen his case for inclusion in the national pool, which often taps its players from the Amateur Open.

On the women’s side, Lisa Sarines showed why she is considered one of the most formidable amateurs in the country, dismantling Johanna Blair Uyking in equally ruthless fashion, 7&5, to secure the women’s crown.

The Sarines family banner flew high all afternoon, with Mona Sarines also clinching third place after cruising past Crista Minoza, 5&4.

In the men’s consolation match, local favorite AJ Wacan gave Davaoeños something to cheer about after stunning Bobe Salahog, 2-up, to finish third.

A battle of generations

While Bucay’s victory reflected the maturity of a player in his prime, the crowd reserved much of its admiration for 12-year-old Vito Sarines. The pint-sized prodigy had electrified the week-long championship with fearless play, eliminating older opponents and marching all the way to the finals.

“Playing against Vito, you can really see the future of Philippine golf is in good hands,” Bucay said. “He pushed me to bring out my best.”

Eyes on the future

For Bucay, who has long juggled college competition and national-level events, Sunday’s win felt like a breakthrough moment. His eyes are now set on international exposure, and the hope of donning the country’s colors in events like the Southeast Asian Games or Asia-Pacific tournaments.

“Every Filipino athlete dreams of representing the Philippines,” Bucay said. “This is the first big step toward that dream.”

The Philippine Amateur Open Championship, one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in the country, has long been a proving ground for players who would later go on to represent the Philippines on the world stage.

With Bucay and Sarines leading a new wave of winners, the future of Philippine golf looks both promising and inspiring.

