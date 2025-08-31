Bonoan out, Marcos appoints Vince Dizon as DPWH chief

Malacañang on Sunday confirmed that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, effective 1 September 2025, as part of a broader push for transparency and reform within one of the government’s most crucial infrastructure agencies.

In his resignation letter, Secretary Bonoan expressed full support for the President’s ongoing campaign to uphold accountability, transparency, and institutional reform.

His departure comes amid growing calls for a more aggressive stance against corruption, particularly in infrastructure-related spending.

In a swift move to ensure continued leadership and reform momentum, Marcos has appointed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the new Secretary of the DPWH.

Secretary Dizon, known for his work in large-scale infrastructure initiatives under the Build, Build, Build program and more recently as Transportation Secretary, is tasked with conducting a comprehensive organizational sweep of the DPWH.

The President has directed Dizon to prioritize the efficient and honest use of public funds, ensuring that all infrastructure projects serve the genuine needs of the Filipino people.

His appointment signals a major shift aimed at cleansing the department of alleged corruption and inefficiencies, particularly in projects related to flood control and regional infrastructure development.

To maintain stability and guarantee uninterrupted service delivery at the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Marcos also appointed Atty. Giovanni Z. Lopez as Acting Secretary. Atty. Lopez, who has served as Undersecretary for Administration, Finance, and Procurement since February 2025, brings extensive experience from his previous roles, including Chief of Staff at the DOTr and key leadership in various railway, aviation, and maritime infrastructure programs.

Lopez is expected to build on the foundation laid by Dizon, particularly in pushing forward transport modernization initiatives focused on commuter safety, efficiency, and seamless project implementation.

Further demonstrating the administration’s commitment to rooting out corruption, Marcos has ordered the creation of an Independent Commission to Investigate Flood Control Anomalies.

This body will conduct a full audit and comprehensive review of current and past flood control projects, identify irregularities, and recommend measures to hold erring officials and contractors accountable.

“These decisive moves reflect our administration’s firm resolve to clean up corruption, strengthen institutions, and deliver honest and effective public service,” Malacañang said in a statement.