Bonoan out, Dizon in

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has tapped Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to lead the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) at a pivotal moment for the agency, following the resignation of Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan effective Monday.

Secretary Dizon now faces the daunting task of cleaning up a department shaken by the controversies surrounding substandard and ghost flood control projects. He has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive organizational overhaul of the DPWH, making sure every peso is spent on infrastructure that genuinely safeguards lives and benefits Filipino communities.

Malacañang said the mandate is clear: restore public trust, enforce accountability and ensure that infrastructure projects benefit the people, not profiteers.

To maintain continuity at the Department of Transportation, lawyer Giovanni Z. Lopez will serve as Acting Secretary, keeping ongoing projects on track while supporting Dizon’s reform agenda.

In addition, an Independent Commission to Investigate Flood Control Anomalies has been established to identify irregularities and hold those responsible accountable, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

Malacañang said the members of the commission will be officially announced on Monday.

Dizon’s appointment signals a decisive moment: the DPWH must transition from a department under scrutiny to one that demonstrates transparency, efficiency, and unwavering commitment to public safety.

“This is more than leadership change,” a Palace official noted. “It’s a test of governance, accountability, and whether the Filipino people can finally see results from the funds invested in critical infrastructure.”

Flood-control controversy

Dizon is stepping into a department marred by alleged irregularities in government-funded flood control projects meant to safeguard communities.

Investigations have uncovered substandard construction, ghost projects that were never built, and potentially overpriced contracts, sparking serious concerns over corruption and the mismanagement of public funds.

Reports indicate that several flood control projects, intended to protect low-lying and disaster-prone areas, either fell short of engineering standards or were never built at all.

The results have been devastating: worsening floods, damage to agricultural lands, and a growing public distrust of government infrastructure programs.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has been actively investigating the issue, calling in contractors and officials from the DPWH who were involved in these projects.

Lawmakers have also pushed for the creation of an independent commission to review the situation, determine accountability, and recommend charges for violations like graft, plunder, and bribery.

Among the issues under scrutiny are irregularities in contract awards, instances of poorly executed work that failed to prevent flooding, and “ghost projects” that were reported as completed but never existed.

There are also growing concerns about accountability, with some DPWH officials and even lawmakers implicated in facilitating or overlooking these anomalies.

The controversy has sparked public outrage and intensified calls for transparency, stricter oversight, and legal consequences for those responsible.

Beyond the politics and legal battles, it has also reignited discussions on how the country can improve disaster resilience and ensure that infrastructure funds truly serve the people.

Dizon’s appointment hailed

Dizon’s appointment has received strong backing from both business and political leaders, who view him as the right person to restore public confidence in the scandal-plagued agency.

Sergio Ortiz Luis Jr., PCCI chairman emeritus and PHILEXPORT chairman, called Dizon “a breath of fresh air” for the DPWH.

“Given the controversy surrounding the department, it’s better to have a fresh start. Secretary Vince already proved his capabilities as DOTr Secretary. With him at the helm, we can regain public confidence in the DPWH,” he said, noting that Dizon is expected to continue the positive projects started by his predecessor, Manuel Bonoan.

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero expressed confidence in Dizon’s ability to tackle corruption and inefficiency in the agency.

“We wish Sec. Vince Dizon well as he takes on this formidable task,” Escudero said. “Rooting out corruption is just the first step; equally important is ensuring all DPWH projects serve their purpose and improve lives.”

Other senators also welcomed the new leadership.

Senator Erwin Tulfo called it a “promising beginning” toward cleansing the DPWH of corruption, noting how Dizon quickly addressed complaints during his six-month tenure as Transportation Secretary. “That’s the kind of leadership we need now,” Tulfo said.

Senator JV Ejercito acknowledged the daunting task ahead. “Sec. Dizon faces a very challenging job restoring public faith in the scandal-ridden DPWH,” he said. “He’ll need lots of luck—maybe even a miracle—to turn the department around.”

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson praised the President’s decision to appoint Dizon, describing it as “both a hard and good choice.”

He highlighted Dizon’s tireless work ethic and urgency during his time as Transportation Secretary. “I wish him Godspeed and, more importantly, good health,” Lacson added.