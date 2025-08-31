BCDA set to breach P100-B remittance to National Government

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is poised to breach the P100-billion mark in government remittances to the National Government (NG), a milestone that underscores how strategic land transformation fuels inclusive growth and national development.

According to BCDA president and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang, the agency has remitted a total of P96 billion to the NG from May 1993 to May 2025.

“I think this year we will breach the cumulative P100 billion remittance to the NG because of our good performance in June and July. We are already upgraded by the GCG (Governance Commission for the GOCCs) as a Category A and Tier 1 GOCC, which means we are at the same level as Land Bank of the Philippines, Social Security System, GSIS, PAGCOR, and other government-run banks,” Bingcang told reporters during a media roundtable on Friday.

Since 2022, BCDA has remitted P22.8 billion, or an average of P5.7 billion per year — nearly double the historical average since 1993.

“This success reflects not only strong leadership and national priorities, but also the dedication and excellence of BCDA’s employees, who continue to deliver with integrity, innovation, and purpose,” Bingcang added.

The agency is also targeting P70 billion in approved investments by the end of 2025, doubling its 2024 investment target of P35 billion.

“As of August, we have achieved P57 billion. We are on track to achieve P70 billion. We are third, the biggest is BOI (Board of Investments), and PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority). It’s because more of our infrastructures are almost completed that we are more prepared to welcome more investments now. We are more than ready,” Bingcang said.

He added that BCDA is preparing for investment missions in Japan and Korea this September and October, respectively.

Earlier, BCDA reported a strong financial performance in 2024, with total gross revenues reaching P22.1 billion — triple the P7.3 billion posted in 2023 and well above the earlier projection of P11 billion, reflecting the GOCC’s growing role in transforming former military bases into engines of national development and economic opportunity.

SCTEx improvement

Meanwhile, Bingcang said BCDA’s priority for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx) is to complete the unfinished interchanges.

“It was stalled because we don’t have the budget. But now, we have extra revenues, on top of our payment to our JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) loan, so it’s time to give back and reinvest in facilities. Even if we are increasing toll fees, we want to show the people that our services are improving. So, we will be completing three more interchanges in Hacienda Luisita, Hermosa, and Mabalacat. We will also be installing road lighting, particularly towards Subic, which is currently dark during nighttime drives. We plan to invest at least P250 million in each interchange, or around a billion for the improvement of SCTEx,” he explained.

He said the additional projects would be completed within two years, including the approval process with the Toll Regulatory Board.

The 94-kilometer SCTEx, the longest expressway in the country, is a flagship project of the BCDA, envisioned to transform the Subic-Clark corridor into an international logistics center and commercial hub in the Asia-Pacific.