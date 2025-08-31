Aytas learn eco-friendly farming in Capas

Capas, Tarlac — The indigenous community of Sitio Binyayan underwent training in sustainable farming at the Ayta Ethno Botanical Center (AEBC) this week.

The training, a project of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), aims to uplift indigenous communities through sustainable agriculture.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office III (DA-RFO 3) and Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

According to BCDA, topics such as Integrated Pest Management were covered during the sessions. The subject was taught using a science-based and eco-friendly approach to crop protection, leading to healthier harvests.

PSAU College of Agriculture Dean Rafael Rafael encouraged participants to maximize forest resources instead of relying on chemical inputs, and to adopt organic and earth-friendly farming methods.

The group also discussed establishing a water system that would allow irrigation even after the rainy season, ensuring year-round production.

The activity was attended by BCDA representatives led by Community Relations Head Jennifer Mallo, Project Manager and UP Professor F. Charito Sebastian, PSAU’s Dr. Rafael, DA-RFO 3’s Engr. Ronel Santos, and other faculty and staff from PSAU and DA.

Sustainable farming in the Philippines combines traditional knowledge with modern technology to address challenges such as climate change and land degradation. The government, along with NGOs, continues to promote practices such as agroforestry, organic farming, and precision agriculture to strengthen food security, increase farmer incomes, and build environmental resilience.