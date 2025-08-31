AirAsia reopens 5 Cebu routes by Nov.

AirAsia Philippines is set to relaunch three domestic and two international routes from Cebu, expanding its connectivity to key leisure destinations.

The Malaysian-backed budget airline said on Sunday that the carrier will resume flights to Iloilo, Caticlan and Davao, as well as international services to Kuala Lumpur and Macau, using Airbus A320 aircraft starting 15 November.

The planned reopening of the Cebu hub coincides with the start of the holiday season, when passenger traffic typically peaks.

Vital Cebu link

“Cebu remains a major driver in realizing our growth story in the Philippines. We recognize the value of this vital route, which connects via Cebu to key domestic and international leisure markets.

We look forward to further broadening opportunities in the tourism sector, helping generate jobs and ultimately contributing to inclusive economic growth,” AirAsia Philippines president and chief executive officer Suresh Bangah said.

“This initiative also allowed us to welcome new all-star pilots, cabin crew, and ramp agents who will augment the manpower requirements,” he added.

AirAsia is banking on strong travel demand in Central Visayas, with the Department of Tourism Region 7 reporting 5.1 million tourist arrivals in 2024.

The carrier has also welcomed hundreds of pilot and cabin crew applicants for deployment in Cebu.