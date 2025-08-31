Ahunan Power nursery to produce 200,000 seedlings yearly

Ahunan Power Inc. has set the stage for its reforestation project in Pangil, Laguna with the setting up of a greenhouse satellite nursery in the village of Natividad.

More than 2,500 saplings of both fruit-bearing and forest trees also were delivered to the greenhouse on 22 August to acclimatize the seedlings before planting.

Ahunan Power and partners Prime Infra Foundation (PIF) and nature-based solutions company Prime Terra are undertaking the reforestation project, including the production of 200,000 seedlings annually at the greenhouse, to promote environmental sustainability and strengthen ties with the local community.

“Aligned with our commitment to protecting the environment, these initial saplings are part of a broader initiative to reforest areas across the country. Our reforestation efforts help sequester carbon, reduce emissions, and contribute to cleaner, healthier air for all Filipinos,” Prime Infra, the mother company of Ahunan Power, said.

“This initiative also allows us to strengthen collaboration with the community by engaging people’s organizations, farmers and other local stakeholders,” Ahunan Power said.

The greenhouse satellite nursery is part of the Tayo Na Pakil program launched by Ahunan Power and PIF in 2022. The program implements community-centered initiatives which promote inclusive growth for Pakil, Laguna, alongside the energy company’s 1,400-megawatt Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Power Project.