Aboitiz Foundation expands AuroraPH

“This partnership reflects more than just financial support. It embodies a shared responsibility, a shared advocacy, and a shared dream: that no child in the Philippines should be left behind because of geography, lack of access, or lack of resources,” Hontiveros-Malvar added. “Together, we are bringing light, both literally and figuratively, to schools in GIDAs that have long been left behind. We are giving students the chance to learn in better environments, empowering teachers with the tools to be more effective, and enabling entire communities to benefit from opportunities that education unlocks.”

Okada Foundation CEO and president James Lorenzana said the “partnership matters deeply to us.” “AuroraPH project is close to our heart because it focuses on last-mile schools,” he said.

“Our confidence in this partnership is even stronger because of the leadership of their president, Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.” We have the utmost respect and trust in her vision, and under her guidance, we know that this project will create a lasting impact,” Lorenzana added.

AuroraPH supports the Department of Education’s effort to power 1,500 public schools that remain without electricity, and more than 9,000 last mile schools that lack access to essential digital infrastructure. Since its launch in 2024, AuroraPH has energized 12 GIDAs schools and nearly 2,500 students. It aims to reach 100 schools by the end of 2025 and 300 by 2027.

Last 6 August, AuroraPH turned over solar roof panels to the Bonifacia G. Soliman High School (BGSHS) in Barangay Balanti, Tarlac City, marking the inclusion of on-grid schools to the program.