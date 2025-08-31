Aboitiz Foundation expands AuroraPH

There is sunshine even on rainy days as AuroraPH, a flagship program of the Aboitiz Foundation that helps last-mile schools, continues to raise hope for a brighter future among disadvantaged schoolchildren. The corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz techglomerate signaled the expansion of the program to more geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) as the foundation welcomed to its fold a new partner, Okada Foundation, which is supporting AuroraPH with an initial P10-million grant.
“With the invaluable support of the Okada Foundation, we will now be able to scale our impact and reach more communities across Palawan, Zambales, Cebu, Siargao, Iligan, Davao, Cagayan de Oro and Surigao,” Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar said during the signing ceremony for the partnership with Okada Foundation at her organization’s office in Makati City on 26 August.
“This partnership reflects more than just financial support. It embodies a shared responsibility, a shared advocacy, and a shared dream: that no child in the Philippines should be left behind because of geography, lack of access, or lack of resources,” Hontiveros-Malvar added. “Together, we are bringing light, both literally and figuratively, to schools in GIDAs that have long been left behind. We are giving students the chance to learn in better environments, empowering teachers with the tools to be more effective, and enabling entire communities to benefit from opportunities that education unlocks.”
Okada Foundation CEO and president James Lorenzana said the “partnership matters deeply to us.” “AuroraPH project is close to our heart because it focuses on last-mile schools,” he said.
“Our confidence in this partnership is even stronger because of the leadership of their president, Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar.” We have the utmost respect and trust in her vision, and under her guidance, we know that this project will create a lasting impact,” Lorenzana added.
AuroraPH supports the Department of Education’s effort to power 1,500 public schools that remain without electricity, and more than 9,000 last mile schools that lack access to essential digital infrastructure. Since its launch in 2024, AuroraPH has energized 12 GIDAs schools and nearly 2,500 students. It aims to reach 100 schools by the end of 2025 and 300 by 2027.
Last 6 August, AuroraPH turned over solar roof panels to the Bonifacia G. Soliman High School (BGSHS) in Barangay Balanti, Tarlac City, marking the inclusion of on-grid schools to the program.
The solar power system will help BGSHS lower its electricity costs and expand online access for its students and teachers — while championing clean, renewable energy.
“Now that we have a reliable source of power, our students can continue learning without worrying about power interruptions. This project is a big help in ensuring that our classes run smoothly and our learning resources are always accessible,” BGSHS principal Sheryll Duque said during the turnover ceremony.
Part of the AuroraPH solar power system package to beneficiaries is the training of school staff on how to operate and maintain the equipment. Conducting the training for BGSHS was A+ Power Services Inc., a retail arm of AboitizPower.
Aboitiz Foundation remotely monitors the performance of the solar power system through a mobile phone app, according to Jowelle Ann Cruz, impact lead for education of the organization. The app also indicates the level of stored power supply in the battery as well as WiFi signal, she added.
Meanwhile, teachers of beneficiary schools are given a financial literacy lecture, dubbed “Project Pera-parasyon.” Representatives of City Savings Bank teaches them how to manage funds and loans.