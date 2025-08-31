A new home

The Negros Trade Fair (NTF) gathers the unique stories that shape the Negrense spirit and culture. Last 26 August, the celebrated fair for almost four decades recently had their media launch at the atrium of the mall SM Aura Premier — their new home. President of SM Supermalls Steven Tan gave a warm welcome to the group as they gear up and prepare for the much anticipated week-long event at the end of September. Renowned food expert and curator JJ Yulo, who helms the gastronomy section, introduced two internationally successful Negrense chefs namely Luis Locsin and Cara Michelle Davis who will be participating as well. Presented was the first fashion film campaign featuring creations by retail brand and designers whose roots are from province. The grandeur setting for the videos were close to a dozen ancestral and heritage mansions reminiscent of the old world glory days plus not to be forgotten signature sugarcane fields.

The latest edition entitled Himbon (which means "gathering") finds its roots in the land that has cultivated craft, heritage, innovation and creativity. Not be missed are the more than a hundred participating vendors. The largest in its history and debuting at SM Aura Premier, the fair will have six categories: Food, Fashion, Gifts/Decor/Homestyle, Natural & Organic, Tourism and Furniture & Furnishings. The 39th edition of NTF is going to be held on 23 to 28 September in Function Rooms 1 to 3 third floor of SMX convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.