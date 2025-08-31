SUBSCRIBE NOW
A new home

Negrense Fashion and accessories.
Negrense Fashion and accessories.
Published on

The Negros Trade Fair (NTF) gathers the unique stories that shape the Negrense spirit and culture. Last 26 August, the celebrated fair for almost four decades recently had their media launch at the atrium of the mall SM Aura Premier — their new home. President of SM Supermalls Steven Tan gave a warm welcome to the group as they gear up and prepare for the much anticipated week-long event at the end of September. Renowned food expert and curator JJ Yulo, who helms the gastronomy section, introduced two internationally successful Negrense chefs namely Luis Locsin and Cara Michelle Davis who will be participating as well. Presented was the first fashion film campaign featuring creations by retail brand and designers whose roots are from province. The grandeur setting for the videos were close to a dozen ancestral and heritage mansions reminiscent of the old world glory days plus not to be forgotten signature sugarcane fields.

The latest edition entitled Himbon (which means "gathering") finds its roots in the land that has cultivated craft, heritage, innovation and creativity. Not be missed are the more than a hundred participating vendors. The largest in its history and debuting at SM Aura Premier, the fair will have six categories: Food, Fashion, Gifts/Decor/Homestyle, Natural & Organic, Tourism and Furniture & Furnishings. The 39th edition of NTF is going to be held on 23 to 28 September in Function Rooms 1 to 3 third floor of SMX convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

Sm Supermalls president Steven Tan, Ana Antonio, Cedie Vargas, Mia Borromeo, Maritess Pineda and Marimel Francisco.
Thelma Sugay, Vicky Marchadesch and Kate Singson.
Vince Maderazo and chef Luis Locsin.
Ying Silva
Amanda Griffin Jacob and Camille Villanueva.
Arlene Sutton
Artefino’s Maritess Pineda, Daily Tribune’s Luis Espiritu, Habi’s Mia Villanueva, Negros Trade Fair’s Mike Claparols, Mary Ann Féria Colmenares and Joey Gaston.
Bianca Salonga and JR Arce.
Bilyonaryo News Channel host Monique Tuzon.
Carol Foz and Pepper Teehankee.
Chef Cara Maria Michelle Davis.
Consultant Grace Fornier Magno, assistant vice president for Public Relations, SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. Nian Rigor.
Denise Sta. Maria, Penny Lopez Katigbak and Frannie Manotoc.
Head of Brand PR and Corporate Communications SM Store Cathy Ileto, One News’ Ces Drilon and SM Malls Group Pats Dy, SAVP Marketing SM Supermalls.
JJ Yulo
Jor-el Espina and Secretary Office of Cultural Diplomacy Department of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Lisbon Portugal Celia Anne M. Feria.
Liza Ilarde
(From left) Bing Gonzaga, Arlene Infante, Ina Gaston, Steven Tan, Mary Ann Colmenares, Kate Singson and Mike Claparols.
Maria Barbie Arcache
Marie Field Faith
Marilen Elizalde, Jeannie Javelosa, Mel Asuncion and Annalynn Garcia.
Mea Pabiona-Olimpo
Nikki Menchaca
Negros Trade Fair 2025
Negrense culture event
SM Aura Premier fair

