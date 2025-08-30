YouTube, Google AI push brands to chase flow state

Google and YouTube’s AI are reshaping connection, culture, and commerce.



At the event titled “UNMISSABLE: New Rules in the AI Era of Media,” executives laid out a single, urgent playbook for marketers: get consumers into the flow state, keep them there, and convert that sustained attention into long-term growth.

“YouTube has become the new TV for millions of Filipino people,” Prep Palacios, head of industries for Google Philippines, told the forum. “The new rule is to become unmissable.”



Palacios argued that the fusion of Google AI and YouTube’s massive reach gives marketers the tools “to create at a scale and speed we never imagined.”

Flow as business strategy

Speakers defined the flow state as a rare moment when a viewer is fully immersed and positively engaged with content — a state that makes audiences more receptive to brand messages and more likely to act.

“We want to be in the flow state. We want the viewers to be in the flow state,” Nikki Del Gallego, data and insights lead for Google Southeast Asia, said during the discussion.

Del Gallego cited a Kantar study showing that Filipino viewers say YouTube makes them feel good about the time they spend on the platform — framing that sentiment as the difference between a brand that connects and a brand that distracts.

“To truly make that deep connection that is more valuable, you have to go into that flow state and win them there. And that is where we need to rewrite the rules in marketing,” she said.

Del Gallego pointed to reach and depth: YouTube now reaches an estimated 93 percent of the Philippine online population, with 88 percent penetration even in rural Visayas and Mindanao. Filipinos spend an average of four hours daily on YouTube, she said — a scale of attention advertisers can no longer ignore.