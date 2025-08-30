Why Vivian Velez called out Vice Ganda’s endorsements

The feud between erstwhile actress Vivian Velez and comedian–TV host Vice Ganda erupted after Facebook posts from Velez on 12 August, which many netizens saw as a direct jab at the It’s Showtime star.

According to DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Alex Brosas, Velez referred to an unnamed “Kabayong Clown” (clown horse) on social media and urged her followers to boycott a list of products and brands from fast food, e-commerce, and more endorsed by the comedian.

In one post, she shared a photo of herself eating at Burger King, captioned: “Burger King muna tayo… wala munang McDo dahil kay #KabayongClown.”

The timing of her posts coincided with Vice Ganda’s recent “jetski holiday” skit during a concert with Regine Velasquez. The viral joke referenced former President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign promise to ride a jetski to the West Philippine Sea, sparking both laughs and debate online.

Velez’s swipe quickly drew backlash from Vice Ganda’s supporters. Brosas reported on one commenter that wrote: "“Josko Vivian Velez manahimik ka! Isang piraso lang naman ng BK binili mo. Tapos ung flame grilled hamburger lang naman yata ‘yan na pinakamura nila? Tampalin kita ng Angel’s Burger eh bwhahahahhaha,”

(My God, Vivian Velez, keep quiet! You only bought one item from BK. And it’s a flame-grilled hamburger, their cheapest item! I’ll slap you with Angel’s Burger.)

By listing Vice’s endorsements and promoting rival brands, Velez didn't leave much doubt who her target was.