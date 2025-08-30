Vern Enciso’s ‘ATM Dad’ speech resurfaces after viral lifestyle posts

Before the curated flat lays and designer hauls, Vern Enciso was just a teenage fashion blogger. Now, more than a decade later, her Candy Magazine Style Star acceptance speech from 2013 has resurfaced online, thanks to a wave of viral lifestyle posts that reignited interest in her early influencer era.

In the clip, which originally aired as part of Candy’s Style Awards coverage, Vern beams with youthful charm as she delivers her thank-yous. But it’s her cheeky closing line that’s making the rounds:

“Lastly, I would like to thank my dad for always being there and for being my never-ending ATM machine. Love you, Dad!”

The speech, part of a series of lighthearted videos filmed during the Candy Style Awards shoot, captured the playful tone of the event, which celebrated rising fashion personalities like Vern and her sister Verniece Enciso, Reese Lansangan, and Lexi Gancayco. At the time, the Enciso sisters were already gaining traction as glam bloggers with a knack for matching outfits and aspirational aesthetics.

Fast forward to 2025, and Vern’s lifestyle content, marked by luxury travel, designer pieces, and polished vlogs, has sparked renewed conversation online.

The resurfaced speech has become a flashpoint, with some netizens calling it “iconic Gen Z humor ahead of its time,” while others question the normalization of wealth as content.

The Enciso siblings, known as Vern and Verniece, are the daughters of Verne Enciso, who works for the Bureau of Customs.