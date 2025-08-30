Vayson settles down in Las Vegas

Jayson Vayson didn’t waste precious time recharging his batteries and showed up for work the day after his first trans-Pacific flight from Manila more than three weeks before his quest to become a three-belt world champion.

“After a week, he will be feeling a lot better and well adjusted,” renowned fight figure Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE after being briefed about Vayson’s condition at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.

The Filipino puncher challenges World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico on 20 September at Fantasy Springs Casino Resort in Indio, California.

Collazo’s others strap from The Ring magazine will also be on the line, leaving Vayson drooling over the prospects of bringing back to the Philippines three championship belts.

“He’s doing great,” reported Mark Lontayao, who accompanied the fighter in the trip from Manila to Los Angeles and then finally to Las Vegas last Wednesday.

Vayson was also with chief sparmate, JayR Raquinel.

They would later be joined by other members of his team, including lead trainer Allan Alegria and manager Brico Santig. In Alergia’s absence, Joven Jimenez is filling in temporarily.