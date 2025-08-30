Universities join forces with Gcash to equip students with personal finance skills through educational talks

A total of ten universities are expected to join forces with the country’s #1 finance super app, GCash, for a series of financial literacy bootcamps, with seven schools already confirmed.

Through “The GMindset: Gear Up Your Financial Game” — a program designed to equip students with the knowledge and tools to build long-term saving and investing habits — GCash has partnered with Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP); Far Eastern University (FEU); Adamson University (ADU); University of the Philippines, Diliman and Clark; Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU); and Centro Escolar University, Manila (CEU). Three more schools are expected to onboard in the coming months.

The initiative is already underway, with the first two bootcamps held at PUP in Sta. Mesa, Manila, and FEU in Sampaloc, Manila, last August 19 and 27, respectively. The sessions drew close to five hundred students who actively participated in the on-campus activities.

These include empowering participants with the skills to take control of their financial futures. Through practical lessons, participants can master the fundamentals of financial goal-setting and savings while also diving into more advanced topics like investment psychology and trading strategies.

personal investment products. Through the initiative, GCash aims to encourage the next generation of Filipinos to adopt financial discipline early on, laying the foundation for stronger money habits and long-term financial security.

Tracy Nicole Dulay, a Business Administration major at FEU, shared, “The best thing I learned from today was how to save. As a student, I believe that it’s really important now to save money — especially since limited ang baon natin.” She added, “I’m sure yung mga natutunan ko would really help me a lot in the future.”

For John Garcia, Head of Customer Success for Wealth Management at GCash, “Many young Filipinos are eager to learn how to manage their money but don’t always have access to the right platforms and guidance.” He added, “By making financial literacy more engaging and accessible, we want to help the next generation of young Filipinos build the confidence to save and invest and develop smart habits to last a lifetime.”

According to Arjun Varma, GCash General Manager for Wealth Management, “This initiative also goes handin-hand with our mission of fostering a culture of financial inclusion for all, since enabling a cultural shift and making real impact must begin with empowering young people to build positive habits early.”

Upcoming schedules in the bootcamp series with partners are as follows: Adamson University — Sept 9

University of the Philippines, Clark — Sept 19

Ateneo de Manila University — Sept 20

Centro Escolar University, Manila — Sept 24

The series will continue to expand, with more schools and dates to be announced soon.

Each leg of the bootcamp is anticipated to bring workshops, mentorship, and access to GCash’s suite of financial services that promote inclusion and empowerment for the youth sector.

“The GMindset, Gear Up Your Financial Game” forms part of GCash’s broader mission to democratize financial access for every Filipino. By reaching the next generation of Filipinos early and making financial education both practical and engaging, GCash continues to advance its vision of Finance for All.