Trump oversees almost 200K ICE deportations

US President Donald Trump has presided over the deportation of around 200,000 people through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the first seven months of his second term, according to a senior Department of Homeland Security official.

Combined with removals by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the US Coast Guard, and cases of self-deportation, the administration has logged close to 350,000 deportations since January. CBP alone accounted for more than 132,000, while roughly 17,500 people left voluntarily.

ICE removals are expected to surpass 300,000 for the current fiscal year, a level not seen since 2014 under the Obama administration, when around 316,000 people were deported.

The Trump administration has made immigration enforcement a centerpiece of its policy, with ICE receiving unprecedented funding under legislation passed this summer. Nearly $75 billion has been allocated to the agency through 2029 — around $45 billion for expanding detention center capacity and nearly $30 billion for enforcement and deportation operations.