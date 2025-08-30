The OG Goto Garahe is back in Marikina

One of Marikina’s OG gotohans, Goto Garahe in San Roque, is back after a much-awaited renovation—and fans wasted no time lining up. Reopening on 15 August 2025, the store was already sold out by 5PM, proof that Marikeños truly missed its comforting flavors.

We tried their bestsellers: the classic goto (still just ₱40, flavorful and hearty), palabok, tokwa’t baboy, and the Marikina-favorite okoy (locals’ term for lumpiang togue). To cool down, there’s mais con yelo and halo-halo. Affordable, delicious, and filling—each order feels like home.

Now on its third generation of owners since opening in 1983, Goto Garahe continues to embody Marikina’s food heritage. Tucked inside a former house garage along J.P. Rizal Street, the eatery has limited seating and a small parking area (around six cars), so it’s best to come early or late to avoid the rush.

📍 Location: 269 J.P. Rizal St., Brgy. San Roque, Marikina (near Pasalubong Lane)

🕖 Open daily: 7 AM – 7 PM

💵 Payment: Cash, GCash

For many locals, Goto Garahe isn’t just a place to eat—it’s a reminder of Marikina’s rich food culture, proving that some classics never lose their flavor.