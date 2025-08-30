Sue Ramirez evolves from reluctant dreamer to versatile star

Fifteen years ago, a shy 13-year-old Sue Ramirez lined up outside ABS-CBN with no phone, no connections, and no plans—just the encouragement of her aunts and the hope of helping her family. She was contestant #697 in the scorching heat, clutching courage more than ambition. What began as a reluctant audition would mark the start of one of Philippine showbiz’s most enduring journeys.

Chosen as part of Star Magic Batch 2010 alongside Daniel Padilla, Coleen Garcia, Janella Salvador, and James Reid, Sue turned a chance at survival into a lifelong passion. Through the years, she has proven her range in television, film, and even theater, embracing every medium’s unique challenges.

Her breakout moment came in 2022 as Lexy Lucero in The Broken Marriage Vow, a role that made audiences furious but also showcased her ability to humanize even the most controversial characters. “I couldn’t judge Lexy. My job was to understand her, even if others couldn’t,” she said.

Now 27, Sue reflects on a career that has taken her from school plays to prime-time dramas and stage musicals. What started as a way to help her family has become a craft she fully loves. “I came in thinking I wanted to sing,” she laughed, “but I realized acting was where I could grow the most.”

From being #697 in line to standing tall as one of the industry’s most versatile actresses, Sue Ramirez proves that sometimes the unplanned dreams are the ones that define us.