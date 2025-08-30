Stallion plays on enemy territory

Stallion Laguna FC is on a collision course with home squad ISPE FC for the top spot in Group A of the AFC Women’s Champions League at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Kick-off is Sunday at 8:30 p.m. (Manila time) as the Stallions look to be the first Filipino squad to make it to the quarterfinal of this prestigious regional tournament.

The top teams of the five groups and the three best second-place teams will move on to the knockout stages.

So far, Stallion is currently on top after winning its first two matches.

The Stallions first pummeled Khovd Western of Mongolia, 6-1, before flexing their scoring prowess on Strykers FC of Guam, 13-0.

Team captain and Filipinas striker Chandler McDaniel has been a revelation in the competition with nine goals in two matches.

McDaniel admitted she was so focused on the match that she didn’t realize she got a double hat trick.

“I didn’t know I would score six goals in a game. I thought it was just for fun,” McDaniel said.

“Definitely a first in my career.”

Stallion will have to rely on McDaniel again as ISPE poses a serious challenge on their way to the top of the group.