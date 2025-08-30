Solid title contender

Fresh from a resounding victory at Caliraya Springs, Keanu Jahns enters the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge oozing with confidence, having overpowered and outclassed much of the same field he will face at the fifth Philippine Golf Tour stop beginning Tuesday in Binitin, Murcia.

But the 29-year-old Fil-German isn’t letting recent success cloud his focus.

Known for his length and poise under pressure, Jahns is dialing in on a different kind of challenge at the P2 million event. Rather than lean on brute strength, the big-hitting pro is keeping his expectations in check, choosing instead to stay grounded in the process.

“I’ll just stick to my routine and commit to every shot. One shot at a time — that’s always the goal,” said Jahns, who edged out Angelo Que with a birdie barrage in the final stretch at Caliraya Springs to win by four.

But Binitin presents a contrasting test.

Unlike the open fairways of Caliraya, the par-70 Bacolod Golf and Country Club course demands surgical precision. At just over 6,000 yards, it may be short by professional standards, but its true defense lies in its tight layout, strategic bunkering, water hazards that are always in play, and undulating greens that can turn a birdie opportunity into bogey with a single misread.

That said, the field is filled with players more than capable of plotting their way through the course.

Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que, for one, is due for another victory. After sweeping the first two legs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge and finishing runner-up twice, including a gritty battle against Jahns at Caliraya, Que remains the hottest and most consistent player on the circuit. His veteran savvy and ability to adapt to any course or condition make him a perennial threat.

Guido van der Valk, who snapped a long title drought with a win at Forest Hills, also looms large. Not the longest hitter, the Dutchman’s consistent, controlled playstyle seems tailor-made for a course like Binitin.

Veteran campaigner Tony Lascuña is also hungry for a return to the winner’s circle after a string of quiet finishes, while steady contenders like Jhonnel Ababa, Rupert Zaragosa, Fidel Concepcion, Ira Alido, and the returning Clyde Mondilla and Reymon Jaraula add further depth to the field.

Young guns Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus and Sean Ramos, alongside Ryan Monsalve, Russell Bautista and Korean Jisung Cheon, are also eager to make their mark.

Still, the spotlight will remain on Jahns. He has the tools, the talent and the temperament to win back-to-back titles. But to triumph at Binitin, he — and everyone else — must embrace the mental grind and strategic depth that this deceptively tricky layout demands.