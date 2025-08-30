Senator Go backs electrical engineers with new legislation

Electrical engineers are shaping the future of the Philippines, and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go wants to make sure their profession keeps pace with a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the 26th Southern Mindanao Regional Conference of the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) of the Philippines on 29 August 2025, Go acknowledged the vital role engineers play in ensuring safe energy systems and advancing technology.

“Allow me first to commend your organization for reaching a remarkable milestone, IIEE at 50 years, a testament to your enduring commitment to integrity, innovation, empowerment, and excellence,” he told an audience of around 800 engineers.

The senator emphasized the direct impact of electrical engineers on daily life in the Philippines.

“Kayo po ang tumutulong upang umusad ang ating bayan tungo sa mas maayos, mas ligtas, at mas maunlad na kinabukasan,” Go said.

(You are helping our country move toward a better, safer, and more prosperous future.)

He encouraged engineers to continue pushing boundaries with innovation, acting with integrity, and serving the public with excellence and compassion. He also recognized the leadership of IIEE, including National President Engr. Alberto Herrera Jr., former President Engr. Florigo Varona, Davao Chapter President Engr. Moises Male II, Vice Presidents Engr. Robert Mabulay, Engr. Adrian Rey, and Engr. Cleofe Caidic, Secretary Engr. Jeddper de Castro, Treasurer Engr. Justo Maj. Lopez Jr., and Auditor Engr. Nelson Andres.

Regional governors attending the conference included Engr. Floyd Gamad of Southern Mindanao, Engr. Marlon Parot of Western Mindanao, Engr. Alvin Estanislao of Central Luzon, Engr. Jovenie Tagatac of Metro Manila, Engr. Malou Umali of Southern Luzon, Engr. Marlon Balbuena of Western Visayas, Engr. Erwin Salvador of Eastern and Central Visayas, Engr. Tomas Virtudez of Northern Mindanao, and Engr. April Alejandra Titular of Bicol Region.

In response to the challenges brought by technological change, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1282, or the proposed Electrical Engineering Act of 2025, on 27 August 2025. The legislation aims to update regulations that have been in place since 1995, raising standards for licensure and professional practice.

“Layunin po nito mai-update na ang batas para sa electrical engineering na naisabatas noon pang 1995. Hangarin natin na mapalakas ang inyong propesyon at matiyak na patuloy tayong makakasabay sa pandaigdigang pamantayan lalo na sa teknolohiya at makabagong panahon,” Go explained.

(The purpose of this is to update the law on electrical engineering that was passed back in 1995. Our goal is to strengthen your profession and ensure that we continue to keep up with global standards, especially in technology and the modern era.)

The senator also reaffirmed his support for policies and programs designed to strengthen industries and expand opportunities for professionals.

“Patuloy po nating pagtutulungan ang pagbuo ng mga polisiya at programa na magpapatatag sa ating mga industriya at magbibigay ng mas maraming oportunidad sa ating workforce,” he said.

(We will continue to work together to develop policies and programs that strengthen our industries and provide more opportunities for our workforce.)

With the bill and ongoing initiatives, Go said he hopes the next generation of electrical engineers will embrace innovation, sustainability, and resilience as the profession moves forward.