Sara Duterte set for third Japan trip this year

Vice President Sara Duterte is preparing for another international trip next month, this time to Japan, where she is expected to meet with members of the Filipino community.

The upcoming visit will mark her third trip to Japan this year.

Duterte confirmed the plans during an interview with one of her supporters in The Hague, Netherlands, where she recently visited her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained and facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

She first mentioned the Japan visit in an earlier interview on Wednesday, noting that the trip was organized at the request of Filipinos based there. “Yes, Japan will push through. It was already set by the Filipino community there,” Duterte said.

Following her engagement in Japan, the Vice President is scheduled to return to The Hague on 23 September for the ICC’s confirmation of charges hearing involving her father.