Richard Gutierrez returns to Regal for ‘Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins'

After more than three decades in the industry, Richard Gutierrez is set to headline Regal Entertainment’s Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins, an official entry to the 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival. The film marks his first time working with Ivana Alawi, a fresh pairing that has fans buzzing.

“It’s my first time to be paired with Ivana,” Richard shared. “It’s very exciting, and it’s always good to work with younger co-actors.”

The project also serves as a homecoming. Having done numerous Regal films early in his career, Richard considers it special to finally join the iconic horror franchise. “Pag Pilipino ka, automatic na alam mo ’yan—it’s a household name, lalo na sa MMFF,” he said.

Joining them are Manilyn Reynes, Matt Lozano, Sarah Edwards, Dustin Yu, Maika Rivera, Raven Rigor, Angelica Lao, Shecko Apostol, and Celyn David—balancing seasoned names with new-generation stars.

Now 41, Richard is also preparing to expand his creative journey behind the camera, with plans to direct action films and advocate for bringing audiences back to cinemas. For him, Evil Origins is more than just a comeback—it’s a continuation of his legacy and a step toward reinvention.