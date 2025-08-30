Rice import ban starts Tuesday

Malacañang Palace has issued Executive Order No. 93, suspending the importation of regular milled and well-milled rice for 60 days beginning 1 September 2025.

According to the EO, the suspension covers rice varieties commonly produced by local farmers.

The suspension will last until 30 October 2025 unless shortened or extended, as may be necessary, depending on the recommendation of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Earlier this month, the DA announced this move which aims to protect farmers during harvest season.

In June, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recommended to the Tariff Commission the gradual return of the rice import duty to 35 percent from 15 percent.

The tariff on imported rice was reduced to 15 percent in July 2024 to help tame rice retail prices and slow food inflation.