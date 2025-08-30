Quezon City reels from ‘phenomenal’ downpour

Quezon City experienced severe flooding on Saturday afternoon, with heavy rains inundating several areas in Districts 1, 3, and 4 and disrupting residents and commuters, the local government said.

In a statement, the city reported that 36 out of its 142 barangays were affected. Citing a preliminary analysis from the UP Resilience Institute and the UP NOAH Center, officials said rainfall intensity was described as “phenomenal,” with the heaviest downpour recorded in Quezon City and nearby Nangka, Marikina.

“Umabot sa 121 millimeters sa loob lamang ng isang oras ang kasagsagan ng ulan kanina sa Quezon City, higit na mataas kaysa sa pinakamataas na lakas ng ulan sa loob ng isang oras noong panahon ng Bagyong Ondoy (~90 mm/oras),” the statement said.

The city explained that the volume of rainwater overwhelmed its drainage system, causing serious flooding even in areas not usually prone to it.

Despite this, floodwaters receded quickly due to the declogging operations of the Department of Engineering. The Department of Sanitation and Cleanup Works was also immediately deployed to remove debris washed into drainage channels by the flood, QC said.

Quezon City officials said they remain committed to fully implementing the city’s Drainage Master Plan as a long-term solution. “Patuloy na isusulong ng lokal na pamahalaan na ganap na maipatupad ang nilalaman ng DMP bilang pangmatagalan at epektibong solusyon sa pagbaha sa lungsod, sa halip na flood control projects na hindi dumaan sa pagsusuri at pag-aaral ng lokal na pamahalaan,” the statement read.