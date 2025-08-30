Pre-season gains fuel NLEX for PBA Season 50

NLEX is looking to build on its pre-season success heading into the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) golden anniversary season.

With just a little over a month before the season-opening Philippine Cup erupts, the Road Warriors gained confidence by besting three other league rivals in a fruitful run in the Kadayawan Invitational Basketball Tournament recently.

NLEX demonstrated composure to beat elimination round tormentor Blackwater, 101-84, in the championship match and fire up the Jong Uichico-mentored squad going into the all-Filipino conference unfolding on 5 October.

“This tournament was great for us to get our feet wet and build chemistry. Everyone got a chance to step up and contribute, which will be important once the PBA season starts,” tournament Most Valuable Player Anthony Semerad said.

Semerad alongside Robert Bolick and Xyrus Torres delivered the goods for the sweet payback against the team that downed the Road Warriors, 95-90, during the elims.

NLEX also defeated Converge, 95-88, and Phoenix, 100-96, in the four-day tournament.

Uichico, who handed the coaching reins to deputy Adonis Tierra, saw the side competition as an invaluable preseason test.