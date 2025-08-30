Pia Arcangel renews ties with GMA Integrated News

Award-winning journalist Pia Arcangel has reaffirmed her loyalty to GMA Network as she renewed her contract with GMA Integrated News on August 29, marking more than two decades as a proud Kapuso.

A fixture in Philippine broadcast journalism since 2002, Pia currently anchors Saksi and 24 Oras Weekend with Ivan Mayrina, while also hosting the interview podcast Power Talks with Pia Arcangel. Her career spans documentaries, breaking news, political coverage, and public service, earning her numerous awards locally and abroad, including back-to-back nominations at the Association for International Broadcasting Awards.

In her message, Pia expressed gratitude to her home network: “Ang mapabilang sa GMA Integrated News ay isang napakalaking karangalan. Makakaasa po kayo sa aking patuloy na paglilingkod at paghahatid ng balitang makatotohanan at maaasahan.”

GMA Network executives, led by Chairman Atty. Felipe L. Gozon and President Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., lauded Pia’s versatility and unwavering dedication, calling her a true embodiment of a Kapuso journalist.

As she looks ahead, Pia remains committed to telling stories that inform, inspire, and empower—on television and in the ever-growing digital space.