PDP stands firm behind Cusi

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) confirmed Saturday that its acting chairman and former Energy Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi is facing a graft case before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project.

PDP deputy spokesman Ferdinand Topacio said the complaint is the same case earlier dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman, which initially found no basis to pursue charges against Cusi and other officials over the controversial transfer of shares in the multibillion-peso energy venture.

Topacio explained that the Ombudsman’s reversal of its resolution last year is now the subject of certiorari proceedings before the Supreme Court. “Out of respect to that institution and the principle of sub judice, we will not comment further on the merits of the case,” he added.

The PDP reiterated its support for Cusi, expressing confidence in his leadership. “The PDP affirms our continued belief in the innocence of our acting chairman, and reaffirms our faith and confidence in his leadership and abilities to lead our party during these trying times,” the party said in a statement.

It also appealed to the Supreme Court to rule swiftly on Cusi’s petition. “We are fully convinced that in the end, truth and justice will prevail, and our acting chairman shall ultimately be exonerated,” Topacio stressed.

The graft case stemmed from the Department of Energy’s approval in 2019 of the sale of Chevron’s 45-percent stake in the Malampaya gas project to businessman Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corporation. Shell also divested its shares the following year, giving Uy majority control of the vital energy facility, which supplies up to 20 percent of Luzon’s power needs.

Critics have questioned Udenna’s financial and technical capacity to take over operations and alleged that regulatory approvals were expedited in favor of Uy, a known campaign donor of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The Ombudsman dismissed the graft complaints in 2022 for lack of sufficient evidence, but reversed its decision in 2024, paving the way for the filing of charges before the Sandiganbayan. Cusi has since elevated the matter to the Supreme Court through a petition for certiorari, seeking to nullify the Ombudsman’s ruling.

Topacio said the party would refrain from further discussion until the High Court resolves the case.