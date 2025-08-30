PBBM: Corruption will be crushed

In his itinerary last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. intensified his administration’s fight against corruption, declaring it a modern threat that undermines the health, dreams and future of the Filipino people.

The President was evidently referring to the flood control mess that has rocked the government, shaped up to be an expanded version of the P10-billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam in 2013.

On National Heroes’ Day, 25 August, Marcos rallied the nation to confront corruption with the same courage as our heroes, emphasizing its detrimental impact on future generations.

On 27 August, Marcos ordered lifestyle checks on all government officials, starting with the Department of Public Works and Highways. Despite the entrenched and massive corruption in the DPWH, Mr. Marcos expressed continued trust in Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan, an act that went against the public sentiment.

25 August

Be today’s heroes with compassion

President Marcos called on Filipinos to honor the country’s heroes by emulating their patriotism through service and compassion, as the nation marked National Heroes’ Day.

“I stand in solidarity with the Filipino people as we commemorate National Heroes’ Day. Today, we join the entire country in honoring the lives of exemplary Filipinos and Filipinas who selflessly offered themselves for the good of our nation,” Marcos said in his message.

He emphasized that the country’s historic struggles had forged both the legacy of the nation’s heroes and its destiny.

Eala’s only getting started

The Chief Executive congratulated tennis sensation Alex Eala following her historic victory at the US Open, calling her a source of pride and inspiration to the nation.

“She’s only getting started! Congratulations, @alex.eala! Kasama mo ang buong Pilipinas sa bawat laban mo. Sama-sama naming isisigaw sa mundo ang galing ng Pilipino! (The Philippines is with you in your every match. We will all shout to the world the greatness of the Filipino),” the President said in an Instagram post.

Corruption, ‘new enemy of freedom’

The President turned the National Heroes’ Day commemoration into a rallying call against corruption, declaring that anomalies and abuse of power are the modern-day threats that “steal the health, dreams, and future of the next generations.”

“They not only steal money, but also the health, dreams, and future of the next generations of Filipinos,” Marcos said in his speech at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The President said that honoring the nation’s heroes requires confronting challenges with the same courage they demonstrated.

26 August

Digital transformation must ramp up

The digital transformation must be faster, President Marcos said, as he stressed the need for technology to be harnessed not only to modernize systems but also to bridge inequalities and improve Filipinos’ lives.

Speaking at the Manila Tech Summit 2025, Marcos highlighted the country’s progress, noting that more than half of payment transactions in 2024 were made digitally due to advancements in financial technologies that made paying bills and sending remittances “safer and less burdensome.”

He also touted the digital economy which in 2024 reached P2.25 trillion, accounting for 8.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and generating around 11.3 million jobs.

27 August

Lifestyle check on all execs

President Marcos ordered a lifestyle check on all government officials as part of the administration’s widening investigation into anomalous flood control projects, Malacañang said.

“The President has ordered a lifestyle check on all government officials amid the investigation into anomalous flood control projects,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

The lifestyle check will cover the entire executive branch, beginning with officials of the DPWH. She said Marcos also directed a continuing review of DPWH records.

Bonoan stays

Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of President Marcos despite the recent discovery of “ghost” flood control projects in some parts of the country.

Marcos has not mentioned any plans regarding Bonoan amid these issues, according to the Palace.

“If there will be any action regarding Secretary Bonoan, let us just wait. But as of the moment, the trust is still there,” Castro said.

28 August

PBBM squares off with Pacquiao

President Marcos met with boxing icon and former Senator Manny Pacquiao at Malacañang following the latter’s recent comeback bout against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Marcos and Pacquiao engaged in a light conversation about the fight, which ended in a majority draw in Las Vegas last month. “Do you want to see how fast I am? Let me show you how fast I am. Come on,” Marcos said playfully, eliciting laughter.

Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight-division world champion, had not fought professionally since 2021. His recent comeback match brought renewed attention to his remarkable career.

Pacquiao gifted Marcos with his WBC belt and gloves.

‘Greater extent’ of work with U.S.

The Philippines is open to working with the United States “to an even greater extent,” President Marcos said as he received members of the US Senate Armed Services Committee Congressional Delegation at Malacañang.

Mr. Marcos welcomed Senators Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer, underscoring the “very, very close partnership” between Manila and Washington that has withstood the test of time.

“We are greatly appreciative of all the support that the United States has given us in the face of the challenges that we in the Philippines are facing… and we hope to continue working with you to an even greater extent,” the President told the visiting delegation.

Marcos also emphasized the need to deepen collaboration not only on a bilateral level but also through multilateral arrangements in the Indo-Pacific.

29 August

Shooting of contractor condemned

The President has condemned the shooting of a 58-year-old engineer and contractor while on his way to a quarry in Santa Catalina, Negros Oriental, Malacañang said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Angelito Mendoza, was shot by unidentified assailants while en route to a quarry site in Barangay San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The authorities have identified persons of interest but declined to disclose their identities, pending the results of the ongoing investigation.