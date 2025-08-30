Over 9,700 trucks apprehended for overloading, LTO reports

Over 9,700 trucks were apprehended for overloading nationwide from January to July 2025, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported Saturday.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said he has instructed all regional directors and heads of the agency’s enforcement units to conduct more aggressive operations through surprise inspections on regular truck routes across the country.

In Metro Manila, usual routes include major thoroughfares leading to and from ports, as well as roads such as C-5 Road and Katipunan Avenue.

“We have to make our presence felt because what is at stake are lives and limbs of all road users. Karamihan diyan mga breadwinner ng pamilya na kapag naging permanently disable o binawian ng buhay ay ang magdudusa ay ang buong pamilya,” Mendoza said.

“While most in the trucking industry complies with what are stipulated in the laws, especially on overloading and roadworthiness, there are still a number of them who blatantly disregard these laws. Sila ang target natin dito,” he added.

The penalty for trucks and trailers carrying loads beyond their prescribed gross vehicle weight is equivalent to 25 percent of the Motor Vehicle Users Charge (MVUC). Mendoza explained that overloaded trucks often compromise the integrity of the engine and braking system, citing fatal road crashes in the past.

According to LTO data, most apprehensions for violating RA 8794, or overloading, came from the LTO Central Office, followed by the LTO-National Capital Region and LTO Northern Mindanao.

Mendoza said the agency is coordinating with local government units and other government bodies to intensify the campaign through additional manpower and infrastructure, including the installation of weighing bridges on major thoroughfares nationwide.