Ogie Diaz mixes humor and heart in birthday tribute to daughter

Showbiz personality Ogie Diaz never fails to mix humor with heart, and his recent birthday greeting for his daughter Erin is proof of that. On Facebook, Ogie shared a post that was equal parts touching, playful, and reflective as his eldest child turned 24.

In his signature comic style, Ogie began by teasing Erin about her wardrobe choices in her birthday photos.

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa anak ko, dahil hindi niya sinuot yung mamahalin niyang damit dito sa mga pics, hindi rin niya ginamit ang mamahalin niyang bag at sapatos, dahil mahirap na. Baka ma-lifestyle check siya at mapagkamalan siyang nepo baby,” he wrote, adding with a laugh, “Or else, alam na — di na naman mako-control ang flood ng mga bashers, hahaha!”

But beneath the humor, the proud father’s message was brimming with love. Ogie described Erin as the first proof that he could be a good father, recalling how her resilience and level-headedness inspired him through the years.

He also praised her unbothered attitude toward critics.

“Nung i-suggest ko na i-block na lang niya, ang sabi ba naman sa akin, ‘Wag, daddy. Hayaan mo sila. Engagement din yan. Sayang.’ So minaynd set lang ako ng anak ko, hahaha!”

As he officially greeted her a happy birthday, Ogie assured Erin of his constant support:

“Basta mahal ka ng daddy, anak. Always remember na nakasuporta lang ako sa lahat ng mga pangarap mo sa buhay.”

The post ended with a lighthearted note about Erin’s pictorial for Envi Skin Beauty & Wellness, where she donned a striking black dress—ironically, one of Ogie’s old pieces that, to his amusement, still fit her perfectly.