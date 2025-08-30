NOBITA, Yeng team up for 'Gayuma'

Filipino pop-rock quintet NOBITA joins forces with pop-rock icon Yeng Constantino in their new collaborative single “Gayuma,” released today under Sony Music Entertainment.

The track explores the delicate tension between wanting to confess and fearing rejection, painting a portrait of secret love wrapped in uncertainty. “The lyrics capture the hesitation — whether what you feel is genuine love or just something that seems magical, almost like a spell,” NOBITA shares.

Originally a shelved demo, the band revisited the song and realized it needed a female voice to balance its vulnerability. “And there’s no one more perfect than Ms. Yeng,” they said. “Her artistry elevated the sincerity of the song.”

For Constantino, it was an instant connection. She requested to preserve the original melody of the first verse, saying, “The whole session, I was tapping into the emotion of falling in love. Once you immerse yourself in that space, it’s hard to control your feelings.”

Produced by Brian Lotho, “Gayuma” thrives in its simplicity—layered with raw emotion, heartfelt harmonies, and the seamless blending of Yeng’s soulful vocals with NOBITA’s signature sound. The result is a love song that resonates with both fragility and strength, proof of two creative forces coming together at just the right time.