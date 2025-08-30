No safe haven for criminals

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Brig. Gen. Rogelio “Pojie” Peñones, Central Luzon police director, warned Saturday that “there is no safe haven in the PNP for criminals — whether in street clothes or in uniform.”

The statement followed the arrest of Police Staff Sergeant Miguel Andrew Oñate, suspected leader of the “Gapos Gang,” by his fellow policemen.

“Sometimes the greatest threat to public trust comes from within the institution meant to protect it,” Peñones said, stressing that swift, intelligence-led action proved that “justice does not stop at the badge.”

PNP data showed that in 2024, 5,457 personnel were charged in 3,751 administrative cases. Of these, 2,765 were penalized — including 903 dismissed, 1,112 suspended and others sanctioned with demotions, forfeitures, or reprimands.

Peñones said the operation against Oñate reflected the accountability-driven agenda of new PNP Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio “Tateng” Nartatez Jr., who has vowed a relentless campaign against rogue cops.

With Col. Jay Baybayan leading the intelligence front, PRO3 worked with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and other units using CCTV forensics, digital tracking and human intelligence to capture Oñate.