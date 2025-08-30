NHA distributes P11.44-M cash aid to Manila typhoon-hit families

Around 1,144 residents from various barangays in Manila, who were affected by recent calamities, have received cash aid totaling P11.44 million from the National Housing Authority (NHA) through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) in an event held at the San Andres Sports Complex recently.

NHA General Manager Joeben A. Tai, together with Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, led the distribution of P10,000 to every family whose houses were partially damaged due to the southwest monsoon and typhoons Crising, Emong, and Dante.

In his message, Tai expressed hope that the financial assistance would help improve the situation of the beneficiaries.

“Bilang bahagi ng pagsunod sa direktiba ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., agaran ang paghahatid namin [NHA] ng EHAP sa mga biktima. Kalakip nito ang pag-asa na maibsan ng EHAP ang mabigat na pasanin na dulot ng mga nagdaang kalamidad,” Tai said.

EHAP beneficiaries were selected through a thorough assessment, validation, and data consolidation conducted by the NHA West Sector Office, led by Regional Manager Engr. Wenson Reyes, in coordination and partnership with the Manila social welfare and development office for recipient certification and verification.

Moreover, Mayor Isko Moreno said that the event is the first NHA EHAP distribution under his administration.

“Maraming salamat sa NHA at kay GM Tai sa paghahatid ng EHAP sa mga taga-Maynila at sa pagbibigay ng mabilisang tulong at serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” the local chief executive added.

NHA Assistant General Manager Alvin S. Feliciano, Manila Vice Mayor Angela Lei "Chi" Ilagan Atienza-Valdepeñas, and other officials from the Authority and LGU were also present.

Meanwhile, the NHA is set to conduct another EHAP distribution activity for Caloocan City in the succeeding days.