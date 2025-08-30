NCRPO ops net 235 suspects

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) apprehended 235 suspects within a 24-hour period across Metro Manila, from Friday morning, 29 August, to Saturday morning, 30 August.

Among those apprehended were 34 drug suspects, 63 individuals involved in illegal gambling, and 81 wanted persons, which included nine in the top 10 most wanted list, 15 most wanted, and 57 other fugitives.

Additionally, five suspects were caught with loose firearms in other law enforcement operations, while 52 arrests resulted from immediate police responses and violations of existing laws.

By employing enhanced police operations management, units were able to synchronize strategies, maximize resources, and ensure rapid responses across different districts. The sustained crackdown on drugs and firearms also disrupted illegal operations and curtailed violence before it could reach communities.

The NCRPO pledged to sustain the operational momentum and strengthen its partnerships with communities and stakeholders.