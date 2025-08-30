NCRPO nets 235 suspects in one day

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) apprehended 235 suspects in a 24-hour operation across Metro Manila from Friday morning, 29 August, to Saturday morning, 30 August.

Among those arrested were 34 drug suspects, 63 individuals involved in illegal gambling, and 81 wanted persons, including nine ranked in the top ten most wanted list, 15 most wanted, and 57 other fugitives.

Police also caught five suspects for loose firearms, while 52 arrests stemmed from immediate law enforcement responses and violations of existing laws.

Authorities credited the arrests to enhanced management of police operations, which allowed units to synchronize strategies, maximize resources, and ensure rapid responses across districts. The sustained crackdown on drugs and firearms, they added, disrupted illegal operations and curbed potential violence before it reached communities.