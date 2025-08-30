Napolcom: Crime prevention not cops’ sole duty

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) opens its 31st National Crime Prevention Week (NCPW) on Monday, 1 September, with a reminder that crime prevention isn’t just the job of cops and politicians.

The weeklong observance, running until 7 September under Presidential Proclamation No. 461 (s. 1994), will roll out seminars, research forums and community dialogues aimed at showing how local governments and ordinary citizens can do their part in keeping neighborhoods safe.

This year’s theme, “Empowered Local Governments for Safer Communities,” puts the spotlight on the role of city and municipal governments in crime prevention under the Community and Service-Oriented Policing system.

Events include a research colloquium on evidence-based policing, workshops on community safety strategies and dialogues with local stakeholders about crime trends and solutions.

Napolcom vice chairperson Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said the goal is to make crime prevention a habit, not just a campaign slogan.

“Public safety begins with prevention, and crime prevention is everybody’s concern. By engaging our communities, educating our citizens, and working hand in hand with local governments and law enforcement, we can create a safer environment for all,” he said.

The annual NCPW, staged in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police, is meant to push beyond speeches and ceremonies, with programs that can actually be applied at the community level.