Milestone of indulgence

“With the Brioche, we’re introducing something familiar, but completely unexpected,” said Erika Dee-Gonzales, chief operating officer of Llaollao Philippines. “It’s warm and cozy, but still light and feel-good. It reflects our desire to create not just new products, but new moments of joy. This is Llaollao’s first step into a more lifestyle-led space — where wellness, indulgence and design meet.”

The Brioche, officially available in select Mega Manila stores, marked the beginning of an elevated, lifestyle-forward phase as it reached 100 stores nationwide. It comes at a pivotal point in Llaollao’s journey in the Philippines, as it strengthens its standing as one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in the country.

“Reaching 100 stores is more than a business milestone — it’s proof that our customers trust us to be part of their everyday moments,” Dee-Gonzales shared. “Every store, every line, every cup shared between friends — that’s what built this brand. And yes, the lines are still long. And they’re always worth it.”

Adding to the celebration, the brand was formally recognized by Q Asia as the No. 1 Frozen Yogurt Brand in the Philippines and cementing its place as the gold standard in the frozen yogurt category.

The whole-day affair was held last 13 to 14 August at the Atrium of SM Mall of Asia. The events signaled a renewed commitment to creating moments that are personal and thoughtful. The event was a reflection of the brand’s evolution from a frozen yogurt into a lifestyle built around everyday indulgence, joy and shared moments.