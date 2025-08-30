SUBSCRIBE NOW
Milestone of indulgence

Llao Llao celebrates 100 Stores.
Published on
sm Malls president Steven Tan, Carol Sy of SM Malls, Coo llaollao Philippines Erika Dee-Gonzales, llaollao Spain ceo Pedro Espinosa Martinez.
The leading frozen yogurt brand in the country recently celebrated its 100 Stores in the country. Aligned with this was the launch of the new LLaollao Brioche — a warm, soft, handheld twist on the classic swirl, combining frozen yogurt with a buttery brioche bun.

New LLaollao Brioche.
“With the Brioche, we’re introducing something familiar, but completely unexpected,” said Erika Dee-Gonzales, chief operating officer of Llaollao Philippines. “It’s warm and cozy, but still light and feel-good. It reflects our desire to create not just new products, but new moments of joy. This is Llaollao’s first step into a more lifestyle-led space — where wellness, indulgence and design meet.”

The Brioche, officially available in select Mega Manila stores, marked the beginning of an elevated, lifestyle-forward phase as it reached 100 stores nationwide. It comes at a pivotal point in Llaollao’s journey in the Philippines, as it strengthens its standing as one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in the country.

“Reaching 100 stores is more than a business milestone — it’s proof that our customers trust us to be part of their everyday moments,” Dee-Gonzales shared. “Every store, every line, every cup shared between friends — that’s what built this brand. And yes, the lines are still long. And they’re always worth it.”

Adding to the celebration, the brand was formally recognized by Q Asia as the No. 1 Frozen Yogurt Brand in the Philippines and cementing its place as the gold standard in the frozen yogurt category.

The whole-day affair was held last 13 to 14 August at the Atrium of SM Mall of Asia. The events signaled a renewed commitment to creating moments that are personal and thoughtful. The event was a reflection of the brand’s evolution from a frozen yogurt into a lifestyle built around everyday indulgence, joy and shared moments.

Steph Ongkiko
Chef Nathan Uy.
Kenneth Chan and Jocelyn Ang.
Enrico Dee and Beng Dee.
Bea Soriano Dee and Eric Dee Jr.
Kerry Tinga and Kidd Tan Dee.
Jasmin Lao and Franco Saycon.
Mitch Briones, Micole Dy and Yuki Sonoda.
Clifford Hodge, Erika Dee- Gonzales and Bea Hodge.
Holy Ghail, Kirsten Gonzales, Caitlyn Stave and Sofia Jahrling.
Witnessing the first bite of the new Llao-llao (yogurt) Brioche are Steven Tan, Carol Sy of SM Mall, Beng Dee and Erika Dee of FooDee Global Concepts at the atrium of SM Mall of Asia.
