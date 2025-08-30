Man holding pistol found dead in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) is investigating the case of a man found dead in a sitting position on 29 August 2025, at the lay-by of Loakan Airport.

Police said they were conducting a routine patrol when they noticed a parked motorcycle in the area. While searching for the owner, officers saw a man sitting on the concrete pavement.

When they tried to call his attention, he remained unresponsive. Upon closer inspection, police discovered blood oozing from his head and noticed that his left hand was holding a Caliber 9mm Armscor pistol.

The officers immediately called the city’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Responders confirmed that the man was already dead when found by the patrol team.

Authorities identified the victim through his driver’s license. He was Kristoff Facunla Covadon Flores, 25, a resident of Poblacion, La Trinidad, Benguet.

Police have yet to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.