LTO suspends license of truck driver in QC fatal crash

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a truck driver involved in a fatal road crash in Quezon City.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said the preventive suspension is for 90 days amid the ongoing investigation, in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.’s instruction to ensure road safety.

According to initial information from the LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division, headed by Renante Melitante, a male pedestrian died after being hit by a Shacman Tractor Head with Crane Truck in Barangay Pasong Putik on 20 August. The pedestrian was crossing the street when the incident occurred. The truck driver reportedly fled the scene and abandoned the victim.

Mendoza said a show-cause order has been issued to both the registered owner and the driver of the truck. Both are instructed to appear at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on September 5.

“The driver is facing Reckless Driving and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle while the registered owner was asked to explain why he should not be penalized for employing a reckless driver,” Mendoza said.

The truck has been placed under alarm, preventing any and all transactions while the investigation is ongoing.