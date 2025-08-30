LTO seeks truck driver in fatal accident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a truck driver involved in a fatal road crash in Quezon City.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said the preventive suspension is for 90 days amid an ongoing investigation, in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure road safety.

Based on initial information from the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division, a male pedestrian died after being hit by a Shacman tractor head in Barangay Pasong Putik on 20 August.

The pedestrian was crossing the street at the time. Instead of helping, the truck driver reportedly fled and abandoned the victim.

Mendoza said a show cause order was issued to both the registered owner and the driver, instructing them to appear at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on 5 September.

The driver faces charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, while the registered owner was asked to explain why he should not be penalized for employing a reckless driver.

Mendoza said the truck has already been placed under alarm, preventing any transactions while the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a total of 9,736 trucks were apprehended for overloading during nationwide operations from January to July this year, the LTO reported Saturday.

Mendoza II said he has instructed all regional directors and enforcement unit heads to conduct more aggressive operations through surprise inspections on regular truck routes across the country.

In Metro Manila, he cited routes leading to and from the ports, as well as C-5 Road and Katipunan Avenue.

“We have to make our presence felt because what is at stake are the lives and limbs of all road users. Most of those affected are breadwinners of their families who, if permanently disabled or killed, would leave their whole family to suffer,” Mendoza said.

“While most in the trucking industry comply with the law, especially on overloading and roadworthiness, there are still a number who blatantly disregard it. They are the ones we are targeting,” he added.

The penalty for trucks and trailers loading beyond their prescribed gross vehicle weight is equivalent to 25 percent of the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge.

Mendoza explained that overloaded trucks often compromise the integrity of the engine and braking system, citing past fatal crashes.

Based on LTO data, most apprehensions for violating RA 8794, or overloading, were from the LTO Central Office, followed by the LTO National Capital Region and LTO Northern Mindanao.